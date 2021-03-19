Analysts Anticipate ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ObsEva’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). ObsEva reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ObsEva.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OBSV. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ObsEva in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,096,860. The company has a market cap of $200.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

