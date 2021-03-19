Analysts Anticipate Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to report earnings per share of ($0.86) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Nevro posted earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $143.00 on Tuesday. Nevro has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $136,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $375,323 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

