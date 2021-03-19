Analysts Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.16 Million

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will report sales of $17.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.64 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year sales of $51.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.56 million to $59.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $331.47 million, with estimates ranging from $291.13 million to $396.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on MYOV. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $752,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 175,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,935.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,425 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.89. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.