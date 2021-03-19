Analysts Anticipate Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Empire State Realty Trust.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,164.84, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 85,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

