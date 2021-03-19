Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.62%.

Shares of AP opened at $7.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $95.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AP. TheStreet raised shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.