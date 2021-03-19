Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 163,848 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 91,526 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

AMRX stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $7.32. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

In other news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

