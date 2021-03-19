Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.45

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.45 and last traded at $55.99, with a volume of 3139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

