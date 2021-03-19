American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Public Education in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

American Public Education stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.60 million, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $41.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after buying an additional 73,959 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 777,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,689,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

