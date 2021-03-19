American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AOUT. Wedbush upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. CL King started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.71.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $30.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,515,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

