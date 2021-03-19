American International Group Inc. Sells 2,277,594 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,342,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277,594 shares during the period. BridgeBio Pharma makes up approximately 0.9% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $237,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,172. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average is $53.22.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $56.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.44.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $208,621,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 19,500 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $1,357,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,529,901 shares of company stock worth $213,924,093. 40.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.