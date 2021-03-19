American International Group Inc. Has $199.46 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,111,511 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,821,115 shares during the quarter. HP comprises approximately 0.7% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of HP worth $199,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of HP by 35.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,425,000 after buying an additional 2,851,139 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,930,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $150,596,000 after acquiring an additional 103,167 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,978 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of HP by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 5,493,898 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $104,328,000 after purchasing an additional 246,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in HP by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,165,000 after purchasing an additional 647,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.20. 325,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,775,526. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

