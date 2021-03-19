American International Group Inc. Buys 7,290,944 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1,043.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,290,944 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $166,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 123,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,005,421. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $24.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLOK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

