American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Price Target Increased to $4.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Alliance Securities boosted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.94.

Shares of AHOTF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $3.29. 8,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,968. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

