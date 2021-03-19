American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.25.
AXL opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $12.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.
Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.