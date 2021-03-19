American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.25.

AXL opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $12.92.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

