American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Brokerages predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will report $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.43 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

AXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $12,691,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXL stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $12.92.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.