American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,422,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,236 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 2.35% of American Assets Trust worth $41,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,409,000 after acquiring an additional 531,429 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,781,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,836,000 after acquiring an additional 413,016 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,406,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,507,000 after acquiring an additional 265,380 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,274,000 after acquiring an additional 307,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,211,000 after acquiring an additional 38,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 117,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $3,480,941.00. 32.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 1.20. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

