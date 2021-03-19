America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

America First Multifamily Investors has decreased its dividend payment by 39.0% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $315.59 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $5.95.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

