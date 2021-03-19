Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Sells $4,685,856.00 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,685,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AMBA traded down $5.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.18. The company had a trading volume of 567,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,877. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ambarella by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at $113,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

