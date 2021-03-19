Amalgamated Bank Sells 233 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of DOX stock opened at $80.59 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day moving average is $66.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.