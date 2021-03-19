Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.46. Amalgamated Bank reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.55 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.46. 2,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,827. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $543.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.89. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

In other news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $32,065.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 166.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 396.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.