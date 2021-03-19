Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.46. Amalgamated Bank reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.55 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.46. 2,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,827. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $543.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.89. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

In other news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $32,065.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 166.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 396.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

