Amalgamated Bank Has $985,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

EXPD opened at $103.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.25. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $104.63. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

