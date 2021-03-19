Amalgamated Bank Has $1.09 Million Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 59,773 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 455.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 38,290 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.72. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $35.72.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

