Amalgamated Bank Boosts Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after buying an additional 22,864 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,397,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $239.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.19. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.90 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; racetracks, hotels, and seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines, video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.