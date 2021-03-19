Amalgamated Bank Acquires 80 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,034,000 after buying an additional 422,687 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,708,000 after buying an additional 721,009 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 10.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after buying an additional 150,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 21.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,551,000 after buying an additional 99,107 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 458,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,051,000 after buying an additional 26,156 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $134.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $144.69.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.86%.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total value of $1,398,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $184,906.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.