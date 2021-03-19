ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Down 12.2% on Disappointing Earnings

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) shares were down 12.2% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $63.01 and last traded at $63.99. Approximately 30,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 211,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.86.

The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13).

ALXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $549,149.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,405,255.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $761,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day moving average of $65.05.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

