Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ALTG traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 522,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,253. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. Alta Equipment Group has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALTG. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alta Equipment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.