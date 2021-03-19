Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%.

NASDAQ:ALPN traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.72. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,307.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

