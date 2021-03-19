Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 616.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.26.

NYSE:PPG opened at $149.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.90. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.