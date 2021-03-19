Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

