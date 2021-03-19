Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,096,000 after acquiring an additional 898,371 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,155,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after acquiring an additional 271,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,832,000 after acquiring an additional 165,069 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $92.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ED. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.19.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.