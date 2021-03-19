Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 12,421.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $130,280.00. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $471,052.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,306 shares of company stock worth $1,846,179 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AOS opened at $67.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.99. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $68.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

