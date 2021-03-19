Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $91,000 in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,058,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,569,000 after acquiring an additional 544,311 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLM. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,486 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total transaction of $367,842.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,924 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $349,236.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,185 shares of company stock worth $30,533,302. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COLM opened at $106.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.21. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $54.59 and a 1 year high of $112.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.