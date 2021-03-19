Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $43,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.85.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total value of $1,770,412.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,165,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,100.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,140.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1,103.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

