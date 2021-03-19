Allstate Corp Increases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $189.00. 28,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,545. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $192.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.41. The company has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.