Allstate Corp Has $2.19 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Allstate Corp reduced its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,483. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.55. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $121.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

