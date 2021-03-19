Allstate Corp Decreases Stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Allstate Corp lowered its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,982. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 680.32 and a beta of 1.52. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.14 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $385.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KWR. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total transaction of $651,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.