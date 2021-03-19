Allstate Corp Acquires 99,527 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 152.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,527 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 9,183.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144,071 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $82,781,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.14. 668,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,839,438. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

