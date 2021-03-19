AllSafe Market Capitalization Achieves $381,515.13 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $381,515.13 and approximately $75.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AllSafe has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars.

