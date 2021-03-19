Allianz (FRA:ALV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $188.12

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €188.12 ($221.32) and traded as high as €214.90 ($252.82). Allianz shares last traded at €211.45 ($248.76), with a volume of 943,331 shares.

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €239.00 ($281.18) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €224.00 ($263.53) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €224.00 ($263.53) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €212.85 ($250.41).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €200.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €188.24.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

