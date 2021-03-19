Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 9,200 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in 2U were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,958,000 after purchasing an additional 215,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,262,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,539,000 after purchasing an additional 156,126 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,800,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242,787 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,801,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,089,000 after purchasing an additional 33,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,901,000.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,094,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.10.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

