Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 7,729 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,729 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of The Andersons worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,868,000 after buying an additional 190,905 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 284.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 212,247 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 1,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 204,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 188,172 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the fourth quarter worth about $4,341,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

ANDE stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

