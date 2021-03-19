Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 7,512 Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 35,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000.

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.92. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $9.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist decreased their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

