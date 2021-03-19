Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,976 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of ScanSource worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ScanSource by 353.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ScanSource by 85.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ScanSource by 211.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ScanSource during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ScanSource by 49.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCSC opened at $31.64 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCSC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

