Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $842,000 in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 66,479 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,094,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,132,000 after purchasing an additional 254,976 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 66.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,578,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,763 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,141,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after buying an additional 1,493,376 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 557.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,102,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,354,000 after buying an additional 1,782,659 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,938,000 after buying an additional 618,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.07. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $14.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owl Rock Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

