Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 92.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,550,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,426,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,554,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKT opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a current ratio of 28.59. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

RKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zelman & Associates lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

