Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $121.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Alliance Data have outperformed the industry in year-to-date period. The company continues to benefit from data-driven marketing strategies. Solid receivables growth in Card Services along with strong LoyaltyOne should drive its top line. Acquisitions and divestitures will aid the company in growing inorganically and expanding the international footprint. Moreover, the company has a strong balance sheet by virtue of its solid cash position. The company remains focused toward returning value shareholders in the form of share buybacks. However, rising debt levels have led to an increase in interest expenses, raising financial risk and straining margin expansion. Increased cost of operations, and higher general and administrative expenses tend to weigh on the company's margin expansion. Also, lower return on assets poses financial risk.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ADS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.27.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $113.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.60. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $120.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

