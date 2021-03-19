ALL BEST ICO Price Down 70% Over Last 7 Days (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One ALL BEST ICO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $34,040.67 and $175.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 70% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00050870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.30 or 0.00626382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00068859 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024348 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00033718 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO (CRYPTO:ALLBI) is a token. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 486,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 319,456,097 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

