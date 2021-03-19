Alice Laberge Acquires 1,000 Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) Director Alice Laberge purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mercer International stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.53. 206,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,126. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. Mercer International Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $957.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -325.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Mercer International by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter worth $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Mercer International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth $4,589,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

