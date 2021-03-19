Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the February 11th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ALFVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

ALFVY stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. Alfa Laval AB has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

