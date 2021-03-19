Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $757,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

Shares of ARE opened at $168.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.38. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $179.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

